Speeding driver hits kerb and tries to run away during police chase in Rugby
A speeding driver who led police on a chase through Rugby was eventually caught after he hit a kerb.
The suspect left the vehicle and tried to run away - but he was arrested nearby by police officers.
The incident began after police tried to stop the car on the A428 in Rugby in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).
Warwickshire Police said: "The car failed to stop before colliding with a kerb in Parkfield Road and the occupant fled on foot.
"The 36-year-old man from Rugby was arrested nearby on suspicion of failing to stop when directed, dangerous driving, drink driving and possession of cannabis."