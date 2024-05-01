Speeding driver hits kerb and tries to run away during police chase in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A speeding driver who led police on a chase through Rugby was eventually caught after he hit a kerb.

The suspect left the vehicle and tried to run away - but he was arrested nearby by police officers.

The incident began after police tried to stop the car on the A428 in Rugby in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Police said: "The car failed to stop before colliding with a kerb in Parkfield Road and the occupant fled on foot.