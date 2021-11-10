Speeding driver puts people's lives at risk after fleeing from police and driving dangerously near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A speeding driver put people's lives at risk after fleeing from police and driving dangerously near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Officers pulled over a grey VW Golf GTI close to the Ramada Hotel, between Leamington and Kenilworth, at around 10.45am on Tuesday (November 9).

The vehicle initially stopped but then sped away from officers and is then reported to have driven along the A46 towards Warwick at speed.

The car is understood to have made a number of dangerous manoeuvres before leaving the A46 at the exit for Hatton.

PC Drew Ballantyne said: “Dangerous driving is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated especially if people are putting other road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and as part of our investigation, we’re keen for anyone who witnessed the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven to get in touch.

“We’d also appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.”