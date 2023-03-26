Stab victim found wandering residential street in Warwick trying to stem bleeding with a towel

A passer-by spotted him and took him to hospital, where he is being treated for stab wounds to the stomach

A man has been found wondering a residential street in Warwick with stab wounds.

A passer-by spotted the man as he was trying to stem the blood with a towel and took him to hospital, where he is now being treated for stab wounds to the stomach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medics said he is in a serious but stable condition.

The man was found near the junction with Arden Close and Spinney Hill at 5pm yesterday (Saturday March 25).

Warwickshire Police are now trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was found near the junction with Arden Close and Spinney Hill at 5pm yesterday (Saturday March 25).

Detective Sergeant Alan Hands from Warwickshire Police CID said: “We believe the stabbing has occurred elsewhere, possibly in a property, before the victim has arrived at this location and been discovered. We’re working to establish where the attack took place and are appealing to the public for help, especially if they saw the man.

“It was quite a busy time of the day so we’re confident people will have seen the victim not realising he was badly injured. He is of large build and was wearing a dark hoody and dark tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying an orange towel to help stem the flow of blood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re asking people in the area to check dash cam and door bell footage to see if they can identifying anything that may help our investigation.”