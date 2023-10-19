Stealing from shops is becoming much more difficult thanks to Warwickshire Police

Thieves have tried to steal everything from toy guns to meat

It has been a terrible week to be a shoplifter in Warwickshire.

Claude Grossett, 43, of no fixed abode was arrested after food and drink were stolen from a shop in Clifton Road, Rugby, on 6 October.

Claude was charged with theft and handling stolen goods, and on 18 October was given a fine of £80, and required to pay compensation of £50 and a victim’s surcharge of £32.

Daniel Reader.

Daniel Reader (pictured), 37, of no fixed abode has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for three counts of theft, and the activation of a previous suspended sentence for theft.

On 16 October, Reader stole two children’s toy guns, among other toys, from a shop in Nuneaton. In September, he stole sandwiches from a Nuneaton bakery, and on an occasion in August, he stole eight bottles of wine from another store in Nuneaton.

Gareth Haywood, 55, of Burbury Close, Leamington, was charged with theft from three shops in the town over the last four days.

On 18 October, Gareth was sentenced and ordered to pay compensation of £92, a victim’s surcharge of £114, and is required to undertake rehabilitation activities.

He has also received an electronic tag for a 12-week curfew under a community order.

In addition to these convictions, the following charges and arrests have been made against alleged shoplifters:

Daniel Laws, 33, of Tarn Rise in Nuneaton, has been charged with theft from a shop following an incident on 17 September in which a quantity of meat was allegedly stolen from a store on Leicester Road in Nuneaton.

Laws will appear in Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 10 November.

Jacob Porter, 32 of Abbey Street in Nuneaton, has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, following an alleged theft of spirits from a shop in Horeston Grange on 10 July, and another alleged theft of candles from one shop in Bedworth on 24 August.

He will appear in Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 10 November

Constantin Cercel, 32-years-old from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of theft on the 18 October, following an incident in which a significant quantity of clothes were stolen from a shop in the Ropewalk shopping centre.

Cercel was charged today (19 October) and will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on 20 October.

Rasvan Leon, 25 from Nottingham, has been charged with theft from a shop following an incident on 18 October in which a male allegedly attempted to leave a supermarket in Rugby with three bottles of gin without paying for them.

Leon will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on 20 October.

Andrew Hall, 49 from Leamington Spa, was charged with theft from a shop yesterday (18 October) following an incident on 13 September in which a male reportedly attempted to steal 10 cans of cider from a shop in Leamington Spa.

Hall will appear in Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 24 November.

A 20-year-old male from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, failure to stop a vehicle on request from an officer, and dangerous driving following an incident in which a driver allegedly attempted to make off from the M40 services with fuel without paying for it.

The driver allegedly drove in excess of 148 miles per hour, and reportedly attempted to ram the pursuing police vehicle.

A 23-year-old male from Birmingham was also arrested following this incident on suspicion of theft from a shop.