Stinger used to eventually bring high-speed police chase to a halt outside Kenilworth pub
Officers reported the vehicle hitting 100mph after they tried to stop it on the A46 last night (Sunday). But despite being 'stung' with the stinger in Leek Wootton, the car continued until it reached Warwick Road, Kenilworth, where officers brought it to a stop near the Green Man pub and the Shell garage, before arresting the driver.
The 19-year-old man from Studley was later charged with failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a valid test certificate. He’ll appear in court at the end of the month.
Officers also deployed a stinger to halt a 21-year-old provisional licence holder from Nuneaton who is reported to have failed to stop his Audi A3 in Kingswood Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The officers reported the car hit 100mph in a 30mph zone and jumped red lights before being brought to a stop in Tuttle Hill.
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He has been released on police bail pending further investigation.