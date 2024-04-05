Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bike was taken after a garage on Monday night but was later found by a local resident who contacted the police.

The force then put out a social media appeal to find the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After an investigation we have managed to find the owner and reunite them with their bike," they said.

"This bike will be marked and details recorded on Bike Register to protect them in future,” they added.