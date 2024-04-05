Stolen bike reunited with owner after a break-in in Leamington
A stolen bike has been reunited with its owner after a break-in in Leamington.
The bike was taken after a garage on Monday night but was later found by a local resident who contacted the police.
The force then put out a social media appeal to find the owner.
"After an investigation we have managed to find the owner and reunite them with their bike," they said.
"This bike will be marked and details recorded on Bike Register to protect them in future,” they added.