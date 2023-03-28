Register
Stolen car crashes near roundabout after police chase which started in Rugby

Two people in the car tried to escape by running onto the nearby motorway but officers caught an arrested them.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:29 BST

A stolen car crashed near a busy roundabout after a police chase which started in Rugby.

Two people in the car tried to escape by running onto the nearby motorway but officers caught an arrested them.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit spotted a cloned Ford Eco Sport in Rugby on Thursday (March 23) but the driver sped off when he realised that the police were on their tail.

This cloned Ford Eco Sport crashed after a police chase
A spokesperson for the OPU unit said: "We pursued the vehicle to the M69 Hinckley Island where we found it crashed onto the approach to the roundabout. Two occupants ran off from the vehicle and were quickly captured and arrested as they ran up and onto the M69 motorway. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from Birmingham. Vehicle recovered from the scene."