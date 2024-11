The vehicle was seized.

Police stopped the driver of a car in Rugby following information that it was on the road with cloned number plates.

Last night (Tuesday) officers intercepted and stopped a vehicle near to J1 of the M6.

Further checks confirmed that the vehicle was stolen last month from the West Midlands area.

The vehicle was seized and enquiries are ongoing by the owning force - West Midlands Police.