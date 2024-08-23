Stolen car stopped by stinger after police chase near Warwick
A stolen car was stopped by a police stinger on the A46 near Warwick after the driver led officers on a chase.
The stolen Ford failed to stop for the OPU Warwickshire officers but was stopped near to Toll Bar roundabout after a stinger deflated all four of the tyres.
Officers from OPU Warwickshire said the driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence.
They also said the driver was also wanted for similar offences.