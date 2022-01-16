Stolen Land Rover recovered in Kenilworth shortly after it was taken

A stolen Land Rover Discovery was recovered in Kenilworth last night shortly after it was taken. Photo by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

A stolen Land Rover Discovery was recovered in Kenilworth last night shortly after it was taken.

Thieves took the Land Rover from the Balsall Common area but they hadn't bargained on the fact that the owner had installed a tracker on the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were able to track it and found it in Kenilworth.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "We highly recommend fitting trackers to your vehicles, caravans, trailers and plant machinery. Factory fitted trackers are good but doubling up on the technology can't hurt.