Stolen sports car taken on joy ride around Leamington and Warwick before crashing into parked Tesla

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from Leamington and then later abandoned.

Warwickshire Police said the car – a black Jaguar F Type – was stolen between 4.30am and 5.30am on Monday June 16, from a home in St Mary’s Crescent in Leamington.

Officers said the suspects broke into the house and then stole the sports car.

The Jaguar was then driven around Warwick and Leamington and crashed into a parked Tesla before being abandoned in Sycamore Grove in Warwick.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Warwickshire Police, which issued out the appeal on June 26, is now asking for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with any dash cam or CCTV footage is being urged to contact the force.

Anyone who witnessed the car being driven erratically around the the time given above should also get in touch.

Information can be given by calling 101 or by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report giving crime reference 23/25394/25 and asking for DC Sara Skinner.