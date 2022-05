Police found the abandoned car when they arrived.

Police received information that people in a Ford Mondeo had been seen breaking into vans and stealing tools on Tuesday May 10.

When they arrived they found the vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road near Frankton.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said the occupants had fled, adding: "We confirmed the vehicle was cloned and on false number plates.