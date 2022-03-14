Stop and search on a canal towpath in Warwick leads to drug arrest

A man has been arrested for drug offences after a stop and search on a canal towpath in Warwick

A man has been arrested for drug offences after a stop and search on a canal towpath in Warwick

A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested last Friday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was detained for search under the Section 23 drugs act at 5.25pm on the canal towpath at the Moorings in Warwick.

A police spokesperson said: "He was found to by carrying suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.