Stop and search on a canal towpath in Warwick leads to drug arrest

A man has been arrested for drug offences after a stop and search on a canal towpath in Warwick
A 23-year-old man from Coventry was arrested last Friday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was detained for search under the Section 23 drugs act at 5.25pm on the canal towpath at the Moorings in Warwick.
A police spokesperson said: "He was found to by carrying suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.
"The man was subsequently released on conditional bail while investigations continue."