'Strange smells' prompt police raid at huge cannabis farm in a Rugby unit

Photo: Warwickshire Police.

Strange smells prompted a police raid which saw a large-scale industrial cannabis grow was discovered at a disused unit on Glebe Farm Industrial Estate in Rugby yesterday, March 8.

Police arrived at 1.40pm following reports of strange smells and fertilizer left outside the premises.

They discovered that the unit had been converted into a makeshift cannabis farm containing 545 plants and several hundred more seedlings.

Plants and seedlings were seized along with high value equipment used in the cultivation process.

Power supplies to the unit had been bypassed and were made safe by the energy supplier.

No one was in the unit at the time of the raid and police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 154 of 8 March 2022.