Stratford man charged in connection with murder investigation in Oxford
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Stratford has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.
Today (April 8) Ryan Byrne, aged 34, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday).
The charge is in connection with the death of Tobias Bruce following an incident in College Lane, Littlemore, on February 25.
In total, seven people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing – including a 21-year-old woman from Stratford who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.