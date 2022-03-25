String of charges for Alcester man who failed to stop for police

A man from Alcester will appear in court today charged with drug and driving offences after it is alleged the car he was driving failed to stop for police in the town on Wednesday night.

Officers linked the car to a property in the town where they arrested the suspect and also seized cannabis and cocaine.