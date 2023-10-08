Register
Surprised onlookers watch on as police chase suspected robber through Leamington, shouting ‘clear a path’!

It was certainly a shock for many people, who were out enjoying the October sunshine!
Published 8th Oct 2023, 19:19 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 19:21 BST
Surprised onlookers watched as police chased a suspected robber through Leamington, shouting at people to ‘clear a path’!

As many people were out enjoying the October sunshine this afternoon, PC Bunting in his full kit managed to catch the suspect, despite the man having the advantage of wearing full sports gear.

Officers received reports at about 4pm of a robbery in the Althorpe Street area - and one of the suspects managed to run away as the officer arrived.

Warwickshire Police said: "One offender who was wearing full sports attire attempted to make a quick getaway on foot. However he proved no match for our very own PC Bunting who despite wearing his full kit managed to chase down and detain the male on Spencer Street. A second male was arrested a short time later in slightly less dramatic circumstances on Parade. Both remain in custody at this time."

PC Bunting said "I would like to apologise to the law abiding pedestrians in the Jephson Gardens area of Leamington whose Sunday afternoon peace and quiet was shattered as I came thundering through shouting to clear a path whilst in pursuit of a suspect. However I hope they understand that we will do anything possible to catch suspects to protect the public even if that means a bit of shouting and some intense cardio!"