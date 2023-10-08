Surprised onlookers watch on as police chase suspected robber through Leamington, shouting ‘clear a path’!

It was certainly a shock for many people, who were out enjoying the October sunshine!

Surprised onlookers watched as police chased a suspected robber through Leamington, shouting at people to ‘clear a path’!

As many people were out enjoying the October sunshine this afternoon, PC Bunting in his full kit managed to catch the suspect, despite the man having the advantage of wearing full sports gear.

Officers received reports at about 4pm of a robbery in the Althorpe Street area - and one of the suspects managed to run away as the officer arrived.

Warwickshire Police said: "One offender who was wearing full sports attire attempted to make a quick getaway on foot. However he proved no match for our very own PC Bunting who despite wearing his full kit managed to chase down and detain the male on Spencer Street. A second male was arrested a short time later in slightly less dramatic circumstances on Parade. Both remain in custody at this time."