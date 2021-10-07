A suspect allegedly involved in a robbery in Warwick has been traced thanks to video footage from the public.

As we previously reported, a 60-year-old man was attacked by two men who hit him to the head with a metal object and stole his electric bicycle on Saturday (October 2).

One man was arrested but police appealed to the public for dash cam footage or other CCTV footage to help them find the other suspect.

Today (Thursday) officers said they have arrested and charged another man, thanks to video footage from the public.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone who supported our appeal to find a second man in connection with the assault and robbery that took place on a cycle path in Warwick on Saturday.

"With the help of CCTV footage provided by members of the public, we have been able to identify and arrest a further suspect - a 31-year-old-man from Leamington Spa. He will appear before Magistrates today."

"No further suspects are outstanding."

On Monday a 42-year-old man from Leamington was charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon. He appeared before magistrates on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker said, “This was a cowardly and vicious assault on a man innocently travelling to work. The victim sustained a serious and potentially life changing injury which required hospital treatment."