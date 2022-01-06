Suspect arrested for allegedly hare coursing near Kenilworth

Police officers found three very skinny white lurchers in the back of the truck. Photo by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly hare coursing near Kenilworth.

Police received information that someone was hare coursing with three white lurchers on Tuesday night (December 4) and when they got to the scene, a large white Ford Ranger was trying to reverse back down a dirt road after the driver spotted the officers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when the motorist was questioned, he denied any knowledge of hare coursing and said "he was very busy and had things to do".

Police seized the large white Ford Ranger at the scene. Photo by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"Unfortunately his nervousness, muddy clothing and slip lead on the passenger seat suggest it’s worth us asking a few more questions," said a spokesperson from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"My colleague does some talking whilst I do some intelligence checks back at the car and would you believe, there’s a suggestion this person is into setting dogs on hares.

"Thankfully our other colleague turned up to assist, as by this point there’s tears, shouting and a general unhappiness that the police are out picking on people that know nothing about three white lurchers and that there are no hares in the area.

"Unfortunately for the suspect we find a badly hidden thermal scope, three very skinny white lurchers in the back of the truck along with a few other interesting bits and bobs."