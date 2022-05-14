Suspect quickly arrested after man stabbed during motorbike robbery on Rugby's Bilton Road

Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed during a robbery on Bilton Road this evening.

By Alex Green
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 11:18 pm
The incident occurred at around 8.25pm this evening, May 14, with residents quickly reporting a heavy emergency services presence on the area of Bilton Road which connects with Buchannan Road.

The victim was taken to hospital while police quickly arrested a male suspect, also recovering the motorbike.

A police spokesperson said: “Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 360 of today.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”