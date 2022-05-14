Suspect quickly arrested after man stabbed during motorbike robbery on Rugby's Bilton Road

The incident occurred at around 8.25pm this evening, May 14, with residents quickly reporting a heavy emergency services presence on the area of Bilton Road which connects with Buchannan Road.
The victim was taken to hospital while police quickly arrested a male suspect, also recovering the motorbike.
A police spokesperson said: “Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 360 of today.
"Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”