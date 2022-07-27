Suspected burglars caught by police dog after dangerous high speed police chase on the edge of Kenilworth

Suspected burglars were caught by a police dog after a dangerous high speed police chase on the edge of Kenilworth.

Officers spotted a car acting suspiciously in Beehive Hill and believed the people in the vehicle were checking out properties in the road.

When they tried to stop the Peugeot 407, the driver sped off towards Balsall Common, throwing items out of the car as they travelled.

The driver then went the wrong way down the A452 dual carriageway.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "We were joined by one of our police dog handlers with PD Xena in Berkswell.

"The driver of the Peugeot drove down Park Lane which unfortunately for him was a closed road for HS2 works.

"The driver decamped from the vehicle and ran off but was quickly captured and arrested by PD Xena.