He was one of three people arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences over the space of a few hours last night (Monday).

The other two incidents involved a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being breathalysed by officers in Biart Place, Rugby; and a 44-year-old man from Rugby who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped a car for having no tax on the A45 near Coventry.