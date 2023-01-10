Register
Suspected drink driver, 73, arrested after crash in Leamington

He was one of three people arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences over the space of a few hours last night (Monday)

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:47am
A 73-year-old suspected drink driver from Leamington has been arrested after a crash in town.
Police arrested him on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen when officers came across a collision in Victoria Terrace, Leamington.

He was one of three people arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences over the space of a few hours last night (Monday).

The other two incidents involved a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being breathalysed by officers in Biart Place, Rugby; and a 44-year-old man from Rugby who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped a car for having no tax on the A45 near Coventry.