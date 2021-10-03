A suspected drink driver allegedly drove into fences at Warwick Castle after being involved in an altercation.

A 31-year-old man from Wednesbury has been arrested following the alleged driving offence that took place at about 9pm last night (Saturday).

A police spokesperson said: "It is alleged that following an altercation, the man, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, has crashed his vehicle into the castle fences on Stratford Road.

"The man remains in custody whilst investigations continue."