Suspected drink driver arrested after crash near Warwick - and another arrested after falling asleep with the engine running

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after a crash near Warwick - and another arrested after falling asleep with the engine running.

In total, three people were arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of drink driving in a two-and-a-half hour period in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

In the incident near Warwick, a 31-year-old man from Kent was arrested following a single vehicle collision on the M40 near junction 15 at about 2.20am.

Just over hour later, a 34-year-old man from Stratford was arrested after officers responded to a report and found him asleep in the driver's seat with the engine running.

And earlier in the morning at about 1.20am, a 29-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested after reversing her car into a ditch in Cathiron Lane near Rugby.