Police stopped the 18-year-old man from Lutterworth after reports of dangerous driving on the A426 Leicester Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Further afield, a 43-year-old man from Southam was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Coventry Road, Southam on Saturday night.

They were among 15 people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the Bank Holiday weekend in Warwickshire.