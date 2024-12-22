Suspected drink driver arrested after nearly hitting police car and leading officers on chase through Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after they nearly hit a police car and then lead officers on chase through Leamington town centre.

The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire posted about the incident on its Facebook page today (Sunday December 22).

The driver was arrested on Friday night (December 20).

In the post it said: “This is the moment we arrested another drink driver on Friday night. He was driving a small van that almost collided with a marked Police vehicle when he failed to give way at a junction in Leamington.

“The driver did not want to hang around and failed to stop when required to do so. Following a pursuit through the town centre, he was arrested and taken to custody.

“He provided an evidential sample of 119, the limit is 35.

“He has been charged and will appear in Court in early January.”

If anyone has any information about a crime they can report information by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/