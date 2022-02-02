Suspected drink driver arrested after reversing her car into a ditch near Rugby

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after reversing her car into a ditch near Rugby.

Police received a report of a crash in Cathiron Lane at 1.20am this morning (Wednesday).

Officers said a 29-year-old woman from Nuneaton has been arrested.

She was one of three people arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of drink driving in a two-and-a-half hour period in the early hours of this morning.

The other two arrests were:

- At 2.22am a 31-year-old man from Kent was arrested following a single vehicle collision on the M40 near junction 15.

- At 3.35am a 34-year-old man from Stratford was arrested after officers responded to a report and found him asleep in the driver's seat with the engine running.