Suspected drink driver charged after crash in Rugby's town centre
She was one of 13 people who were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend
A suspected drink driver has been charged following a crash in Rugby's town centre.
A 27-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning.
She was one of 13 people who were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend.
Most Popular
In a separate case, a 36-year-old man from Rugby was arrested after officers stopped a car being driven erratically in Leicester Road, Wolvey on Saturday evening.
The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Officers also arrested a woman in Gibbet Lane, Shawell, in the early hours of Saturday morning after responding to a report of a car being driven recklessly. The 38-year-old from Lutterworth was later charged with drink driving.