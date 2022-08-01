Suspected drink driver charged after driving 'erratically' near Warwick

A 61-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on Friday on the A46 near Budbrooke and was later charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

A suspected drink driver has been charged after police said he was spotted driving erratically near Warwick.

The 61-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on Friday on the A46 near Budbrooke and was later charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was one of four people in Warwickshire arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the weekend:

The other incidents were in Nuneaton and Lower Quinton. Here are the police reports on those incidents:

- A 37-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested after a car collided with a tree in Queen’s Road, Nuneaton in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was later charged with drink driving.

- A 40-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested after a car collided with a lamppost in Eastbourgh Way, Nuneaton on Saturday night. She was later charged with drink driving.