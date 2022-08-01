Suspected drink driver charged after driving 'erratically' near Warwick

A suspected drink driver has been charged after police said he was spotted driving erratically near Warwick.
The 61-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on Friday on the A46 near Budbrooke and was later charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
He was one of four people in Warwickshire arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the weekend:
The other incidents were in Nuneaton and Lower Quinton. Here are the police reports on those incidents:
- A 37-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested after a car collided with a tree in Queen’s Road, Nuneaton in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was later charged with drink driving.
- A 40-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested after a car collided with a lamppost in Eastbourgh Way, Nuneaton on Saturday night. She was later charged with drink driving.
- A 21-year-old man from the Stratford area was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man asleep in a car with the engine running in Main Street, Lower Quinton in the early hours of yesterday morning. He was later charged with drink driving.