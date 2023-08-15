Register
Suspected drink driver crashes car into field in village near Leamington - with two children on board

In a separate incident, a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after colliding with a bollard in Leamington
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:50 BST

A suspected drink driver crashed her car through a hedge and ended up in a field - with two children in the vehicle.

The 35-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested at 1.25am on August 13 on suspicion of drink driving after officers were called to a collision on the Fosse Way junction with School Lane, Wolston.

The officers said the car had gone across the junction, through a hedge and into a field with two young children in the car.

She failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on

September 22.

Police have also made other drink driving arrests in Leamington and Kenilworth over the past few days.

They include:

- A 26-year-old man from Allhallows, Rochester, was arrested at 8.15pm on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Park Drive, Leamington, after officers received reports of a collision where a car had driven into a bollard. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 15.

- A 24-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 3.05am on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth when his Mercedes C200 was stopped by officers. He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 1.

- A 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 4.20am on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Kenilworth Road in Leamington when his Vauxhall Astra was stopped by officers due to a minor traffic offence and he failed a roadside breath test. He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 15.

- A 43-year-old man from Burbage, Hinckley, was arrested at 12.20am on August 13 on suspicion of drink driving in Tavistock Street, Leamington, after officers observed his manner of driving and he failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on September 15.