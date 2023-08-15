Suspected drink driver crashes car into field in village near Leamington - with two children on board

In a separate incident, a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after colliding with a bollard in Leamington

A suspected drink driver crashed her car through a hedge and ended up in a field - with two children in the vehicle.

The 35-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested at 1.25am on August 13 on suspicion of drink driving after officers were called to a collision on the Fosse Way junction with School Lane, Wolston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officers said the car had gone across the junction, through a hedge and into a field with two young children in the car.

A suspected drink driver crashed her car through a hedge and ended up in a field - with two children in the vehicle.

She failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on

September 22.

Police have also made other drink driving arrests in Leamington and Kenilworth over the past few days.

They include:

- A 26-year-old man from Allhallows, Rochester, was arrested at 8.15pm on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Park Drive, Leamington, after officers received reports of a collision where a car had driven into a bollard. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- A 24-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 3.05am on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth when his Mercedes C200 was stopped by officers. He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 1.

- A 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 4.20am on August 12 on suspicion of drink driving in Kenilworth Road in Leamington when his Vauxhall Astra was stopped by officers due to a minor traffic offence and he failed a roadside breath test. He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 15.