Suspected drink driver crashes into telegraph pole near Leamington - causing part of the pole to land on another car

The pole snapped in half causing cables to drop onto the road

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after he drove into a telegraph pole near Leamington - causing part of the pole to land on another car.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to a collision at about 11pm on December 7, where a vehicle had collided with a telegraph pole, snapping it in half causing the cables to drop onto the road on the B4452 near Ufton.

A 34 year old man from Thamesmead, London has been arrested.

The police added: "Part of the pole also hit another motorist’s vehicle causing damage. The driver was located nearby and failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 26."