Suspected drink driver crashes into telegraph pole near Leamington - causing part of the pole to land on another car
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after he drove into a telegraph pole near Leamington - causing part of the pole to land on another car.
Warwickshire Police said they were called to a collision at about 11pm on December 7, where a vehicle had collided with a telegraph pole, snapping it in half causing the cables to drop onto the road on the B4452 near Ufton.
A 34 year old man from Thamesmead, London has been arrested.
The police added: "Part of the pole also hit another motorist’s vehicle causing damage. The driver was located nearby and failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 26."
Warwickshire Police have made anumber of drink drive arrests this month. Sergeant Simon Dalby who is leading the operation said: “Officers across Warwickshire are actively looking to arrest suspected drink and drug drivers so the chance of being caught if you choose to drink or take illegal drugs and drive is high. There are no excuses. If you are going out drinking, please plan ahead and book a taxi or choose a location within walking distance of home.”