A suspected drink driver drove home from the pub in Rugby with his own children in the back.
Police stopped his Ford Transit in Cambridge Street in the early hours of the morning and quickly released the driver was drunk - but were shocked to see his children in the van.
The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for drink driving and driving without insurance on Saturday April 1.
Warwickshire Police OPU Unit said: "The vehicle was seized. We made sure the children got home safe before heading to custody."