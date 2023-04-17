Register
Suspected drink driver drove home from the pub in Rugby with his own children in the back

Police spotted him on the road in the early hours of the morning

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

A suspected drink driver drove home from the pub in Rugby with his own children in the back.

Police stopped his Ford Transit in Cambridge Street in the early hours of the morning and quickly released the driver was drunk - but were shocked to see his children in the van.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for drink driving and driving without insurance on Saturday April 1.

Police stopped this Ford Transit being driven in Cambridge Street in Rugby

Warwickshire Police OPU Unit said: "The vehicle was seized. We made sure the children got home safe before heading to custody."