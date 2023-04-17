Police spotted him on the road in the early hours of the morning

A suspected drink driver drove home from the pub in Rugby with his own children in the back.

Police stopped his Ford Transit in Cambridge Street in the early hours of the morning and quickly released the driver was drunk - but were shocked to see his children in the van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for drink driving and driving without insurance on Saturday April 1.

Police stopped this Ford Transit being driven in Cambridge Street in Rugby