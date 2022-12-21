Suspected drink driver from Kenilworth arrested in Leamington after police spot her driving suspiciously

Two Leamington men have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and a Kenilworth woman has been charged with drink driving.

Two Leamington men have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and a Kenilworth woman has been charged with drink driving.

These are the latest results during Warwickshire Police's latest crackdown on drug and drink driving in December.

Officers have now arrested 85 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving as Operation Limit, the NPCC anti drink and drug driving operation, continues in the run up to Christmas. This includes 23 arrests in the last week after 236 drivers were stopped, and 105 breath tests and 38 drug wipes completed.

Advertisement

Here are their latest arrests during their anti-drink and drug driving operation:

A 51 year old man from Leamington was arrested at 9.20am on December 16 on suspicion of drug driving on the M40/M42 when he failed a road side drugs wipe for suspected cocaine. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement

A 21 year old man from Leamington was arrested at 11.55pm on December 17 on suspicion of drug driving in York Road, Leamington after he failed a roadside drugs wipe for suspected cannabis. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.