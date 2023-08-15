Suspected drink driver from Rugby crashes car into field - with two children on board

In a separate incident, a man from Rugby was arrested after CCTV operators suspected him of drink driving

A suspected drink driver from Rugby crashed her car through a hedge and ended up in a field - with two children in the vehicle.

The 35-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested at 1.25am on August 13 on suspicion of drink driving after officers were called to a collision on the Fosse Way junction with School Lane, Wolston.

The officers said the car had gone across the junction, through a hedge and into a field with two young children in the car.

She failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on September 22.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at 5.55am on August 12 in Bilton Road in Rugby after he was observed driving by the police who had been alerted by town centre CCTV that he may be drink driving.