Suspected drink driver got stuck down embankement trying to escape police near Rugby

A suspected drink driver near Rugby got stuck down an embankment while trying to escape from police.

Police intercepted the Ford Focus on the M6 southbound on Monday (January 27).

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle had made off from the Cheshire Police area following a domestic incident. The driver was reported to have assaulted his partner by headbutting and strangling her.

“He has then driven away from the scene drunk.”

Police caught up with the driver near Rugby.

Police used a TPAC box to stop the vehicle at the top of the slip road near to the entrance to Moto Services Rugby.

The driver attempted to escape the box by hitting our police car before driving off road down a steep embankment getting stuck.

Martin Mew, 36, of Crewe in Cheshire was arrested and charged with the following offences: domestic ABH assault; intentional strangulation; failing to provide a sample of breath; careless driving; no driving licence and no insurance.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 28).

The magistrates committed the case to the Crown Court and have released Mew on court bail with strict conditions not to contact the victim in the case and to be on an electronically monitored tag with a curfew.