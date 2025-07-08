Suspected drink driver lucky to walk away from partially submerged car after crash near Rugby
Rugby officers and firefighters were called to a crash near Birdingbury on Monday July 7 and found a partially submerged vehicle.
"Upon attendance, it became apparent that the vehicle was well and truly off the road!" said Rugby Police.
"Miraculously, there were no injuries and no damage to any street furniture."
The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Sutton Coldfield, blew a roadside sample of 96ug (with the legal limit being 35ug), and was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
Upon evidential breath samples being taken in custody, the woman blew a lower reading of 81ug, more than twice the legal drink drive limit of 35ug.
She was charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, and will appear in court on Friday July 25.