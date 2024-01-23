Suspected drink driver narrowly avoids prison after being stopped in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspected drink driver from Whitnash narrowly avoided prison after refusing to provide a specimen.

Police were called by CCTV operators after they suspected that a driver was drink driving down High Street in Leamington at about 1.20am on December 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped the vehicle in Clemens Street and charged Makhan Negra, who police said deliberately failed to provide a specimen for analysis.

A suspected drink driver from Whitnash narrowly avoided prison after refusing to provide a specimen.

The 61-year-old of Coppice Road appeared in court on Friday January 19.

Warwickshire Police said: "His offence of deliberately failing to provide a specimen for analysis was considered so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified. He received an eight-week prison sentence suspended for six months.