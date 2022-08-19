Suspected drink driver spotted in a layby near Leamington and Warwick during the early hours of the morning
A man has been charged with drink driving after police spotted him in a layby near Warwick and Leamington during the early hours of the morning.
The 35-year-old-man from Banbury, who has not been named by police, was arrested at about 3am on August 13 on suspicion of drink driving when officers spotted his purple Mazda parked in a layby in Europa Way, with him in the driver’s seat.
He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on September 2.