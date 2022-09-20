Suspected drink driver tried to swap seats when they saw police approaching their car near Warwick
13 people were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend
A suspected drink driver tried to swap seats when they saw police approaching their car near Warwick.
But both people in the car ended up being charged after police breathalysed them both.
Their car was stopped on the A46 in Sherbourne on Sunday night and officers reported seeing the occupants swap seats.
A 35-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle and a 35-year-old man from West Bromwich was charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
They were two of 13 people who were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend.
In a separate incident, a suspected drink driver from Warwick has been charged following a crash in Leek Wootton.
The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with drink driving following the collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.
And in another incident, a 27-year-old woman from Shipston-on-Stour was arrested after officers responded to a report of a drunk woman attempting to drive away from a supermarket in the town on Friday afternoon. She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.