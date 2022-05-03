Suspected drink driver tries to escape police by driving at 90mph through Warwick

His vehicle was spotted a short while later and a 25-year-old man from Northamptonshire was arrested in Jury Street on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drink driving. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police said he failed to stop in Warwick in the early hours of Sunday morning and officers reported that the vehicle hit 90mph in a 30mph zone.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was one of 15 people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the Bank Holiday weekend.

15 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug drive offences over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The other local cases include:

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Lime Avenue, Leamington in the early hours of Sunday morning after officers responded to a report of a drink driver. He was later charged with drink driving.

A 68-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen following a collision in Ashford Road, Whitnash on Sunday afternoon. She was later bailed while enquiries continue.

A 43-year-old man from Southam was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision in Coventry Road, Southam on Saturday night.

A 55-year-old man from Henley-in-Arden was arrested on the A3400 in Wotton Wawen after police received a report of a car being driven erratically on Sunday afternoon. He was later charged with drink driving.