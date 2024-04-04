Suspected drink driver who allegedly fled after crashing into homes is arrested after being followed to nearby pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected drink driver who allegedly crashed into three houses has been arrested after a vigilant member of the public followed him to a nearby pub.

The van driver collided with three houses in Pallett Drive, Nuneaton yesterday evening (Wednesday), around 6.10pm.

Warwickshire Police said: "The driver is reported to have left the scene, but fortunately a vigilant member of the public followed him to a nearby pub where he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"Fortunately, nobody was injured and there was no serious structural damage to the buildings."