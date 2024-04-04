Suspected drink driver who allegedly fled after crashing into homes is arrested after being followed to nearby pub
A suspected drink driver who allegedly crashed into three houses has been arrested after a vigilant member of the public followed him to a nearby pub.
The van driver collided with three houses in Pallett Drive, Nuneaton yesterday evening (Wednesday), around 6.10pm.
Warwickshire Police said: "The driver is reported to have left the scene, but fortunately a vigilant member of the public followed him to a nearby pub where he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
"Fortunately, nobody was injured and there was no serious structural damage to the buildings."
Any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the van prior to the collision can contact police on 101 quoting incident 249 of 3 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.