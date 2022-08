A suspected drug dealer was allegedly caught on CCTV exchanging a suspicious item in Rugby.

A suspected drug dealer was allegedly caught on CCTV exchanging a suspicious item in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the exchange, 18-year-old Tajorn Brown was stopped and searched by Rugby officers in Union Street on Tuesday August 2.

The teenager has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article in a public place.