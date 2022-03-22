Suspected drug dealer found hiding in pub toilets after a police chase in Leamington

Police spotted suspected drug deal in the busy Pump Room Gardens

By News Reporter
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:06 am

A suspected drug dealer was found hiding in some pub toilets after a police chase in Leamington.

Eagle-eyed PCSO Tebbatt spotted a suspected drug deal in the Pump Room Gardens a busy public area yesterday (Monday).

He said: "After a short foot chase the suspect took refuge in a local public house.

"Unfortunately for him the toilets were not a space safe enough to hide."

A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply, a quantity of suspected Class A was recovered (about 60 wraps), and on a search of his home address an amount of counterfeit currency was found.