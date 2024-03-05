Suspected drug dealer 'threw heroin and crack cocaine' as he was being chased through Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected drug dealer was chased through Rugby, allegedly throwing heroin and crack cocaine as he tried to run away.

But the pursuit did not last long and the suspect was caught and arrested by the officers.

The chase started in Woodleigh Road, Long Lawford, after they spotted a suspected drug deal yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Warwickshire Police said: "When they tried to speak to the suspect, he ran off before being caught following a short foot chase.

"While he was being chased, officers reported seeing him throw away several items that were later collected and are believed to be heroin and crack cocaine.

"A search of his nearby house led to the seizure of scales and empty cling film wrappers."