Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Suspected drug driver caught driving stolen car in Leamington

A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Leamington after he was stopped in a stolen car.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:38 pm
A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Leamington after he was stopped in a stolen car (pictured)
A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Leamington after he was stopped in a stolen car (pictured)

Officers said a 20-year-old man from Alcester was held on suspicion of theft and driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped the vehicle in Milverton Road yesterday (Wednesday).

In a separate incident on the same day, a 27-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after officers responded to a report of vehicles being broken into at an industrial unit near the A5.