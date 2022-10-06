Suspected drug driver caught driving stolen car in Leamington
A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Leamington after he was stopped in a stolen car.
Officers said a 20-year-old man from Alcester was held on suspicion of theft and driving under the influence of drugs after officers stopped the vehicle in Milverton Road yesterday (Wednesday).
In a separate incident on the same day, a 27-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after officers responded to a report of vehicles being broken into at an industrial unit near the A5.