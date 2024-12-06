Suspected drug driver pulled out of car after allegedly drifting across lanes and colliding with vehicle near Leamington and Warwick

A driver had to be pulled out of a car by a passer-by after he allegedly drifted into the opposite carriageway and collided with another vehicle between Leamington and Warwick.

The collision happened on Europa Way at lunchtime on Sunday December 1, and paramedics were called to check the health of the driver.

Police said the 42-year-old man from Leamington provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a separate incident, Rafal Salamon, from Whitnash, failed a roadside breath test after a collision on Redland Road, Leamington on Tuesday November 12. The

A failed drink and drug test

51-year-old man pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £440 at Leamington Magistrates Court on November 29. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £176 victim surcharge. The ban can be reduced by a quarter if he satisfactorily completes an approved driving rehabilitation course.

Inspector Si Paull said “This is a great time of year to meet up with friends you haven’t seen for a while but please before you go out, plan ahead how you are going to get home later. Book a taxi, stay at a friends or go out within walking distance of home. There are also some great non alcoholic beers and drinks available if you do need to drive. There really is no excuse for drinking or taking drugs and driving.”