Suspected drug driver stopped in Rugby accused of giving false details to police before being promptly arrested

A suspected drug driver made things much worse for himself when, after being pulled over in Rugby, he attempted to give false details to the police.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson explained: "A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and driving while disqualified after being stopped in Redhill Road.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer after it is alleged he gave false details after being arrested.

"He was also wanted in connection with an incident of harassment in the West Midlands policing area. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue."