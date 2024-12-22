Suspected drunk HGV driver arrested near Warwick after 'swerving across all lanes' on M40
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several members of the public contacted the police about the HGV this afternoon (Sunday December 22).
The Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire stopped the vehicle at Warwick services.
Officers said the driver was found to be three times over the legal limit.
A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “Earlier this afternoon we took several calls from members of the public about an HGV on the M40 that was swerving across all lanes.
“We intercepted the vehicle at Warwick services and found the driver to be drunk.
“He was arrested and was taken to custody where he gave his evidential samples, he was found to be well over three times the legal limit with a lower reading of 119.
“This incident is truly shocking, the consequences of driving in that state don't even bear thinking about.
“The driver will be charged to court in the morning and will find out that he has already lost his job.”