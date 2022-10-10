Suspected fuel thief in Rugby caught red handed by police
A suspected fuel thief in Rugby who police believe may have stolen a 'substantial amount of fuel' over the past few months was caught red handed.
Officers were called to reports of a theft of fuel at a local business premises in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 8). When they arrived they found a man filling up his van with barrels - and arrested him.
Police believe the same suspect has stolen a substantial amount of fuel over the past few months.