Suspected fuel thief in Rugby caught red handed by police

A suspected fuel thief in Rugby who police believe may have stolen a 'substantial amount of fuel' over the past few months was caught red handed.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:39 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:39 am
Officers were called to reports of a theft of fuel at a local business premises in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 8). When they arrived they found a man filling up his van with barrels - and arrested him.
Police believe the same suspect has stolen a substantial amount of fuel over the past few months.