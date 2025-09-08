Suspected Kenilworth shoplifter wanted on recall to prison has now been arrested

A man wanted on recall to prison who was also spotted shoplifting in Kenilworth has been arrested.

On Sunday September 7, Warwickshire Police received a report via the ‘Retail Radio’ about a man and a woman shoplifting in the town centre.

Items stolen included packs of meat and Hot Wheels toy cars.

PCSO Morgan and the OPU Warwickshire unit teamed up to stop the two suspects.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police said: “Whilst out on a routine foot patrol in the town, PCSO Morgan spotted our light-fingered friends. She was hot on their heels. Albeit they opted for the well-known tactic of divide and conquer, they weren't so fortunate on this occasion.

“PCSO Morgan managed to stop the male and with assistance from our colleagues from OPU Warwickshire, he was arrested.

“This turned out to be a very beneficial stop, as the male was wanted on recall to prison.”

To report a crime call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/